Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated and upgraded beautiful 4 bedroom home. new cabinets everywhere with quartz counter tops. Everything in this house has been upgraded!

New flooring throughout. New energy efficient windows. Freshly painted inside and out. Large yard. Garage has new epoxy flooring and drywall.



This is a non smoking house and there will not be any smoking inside or outside the home.



Prospective tenant must have good credit, income and qualify. Absolutely no "CATS"