Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible Single Level Home. Completely Remodeled Kitchen, New Cabinets, New Granite Slab Counter Tops, New Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 4 Br., 2 Ba., 2 Car Direct Access Garage. Full Size Laundry Hook Ups. Large Back Yard. Wonderful Fruit Trees. This Home Is Very Spacious And Open. You Will Truly Enjoy The Floor Plan. To see this property any time call Greg Hughes at Cobalt Real Estate at 949-350-9555 DRE 01241131