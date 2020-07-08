3 Walnut Avenue

Amenities

Wonderful 3+2 upstairs Duplex apt. Single level, great use of space. Nice size living room with fireplace, Dining room, New Granite Kitchen, Stainless Steel gas range, microwave, Full size refrigerator and full size washer/dryer provided by owners. Hardwood in the Living areas, carpet in the bedrooms. Mirrored wardrobe closet doors, Central a/c, ceiling fans and lots of storage. Master bedroom has bathroom attached. Owners have recently remodeled the interior was well as exterior including new windows and a/c, exterior paint and landscaping. 2 car private garage. small dog OK with pet deposit. Rent $2,695 + common area utility RUB. Resident pay electricity and gas. Owner pays water, trash, gardener. 12-month lease, no smoking. Good credit and verifiable income required.