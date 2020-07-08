All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3 Walnut Avenue

3 West Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3 West Walnut Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3+2 upstairs Duplex apt. Single level, great use of space. Nice size living room with fireplace, Dining room, New Granite Kitchen, Stainless Steel gas range, microwave, Full size refrigerator and full size washer/dryer provided by owners. Hardwood in the Living areas, carpet in the bedrooms. Mirrored wardrobe closet doors, Central a/c, ceiling fans and lots of storage. Master bedroom has bathroom attached. Owners have recently remodeled the interior was well as exterior including new windows and a/c, exterior paint and landscaping. 2 car private garage. small dog OK with pet deposit. Rent $2,695 + common area utility RUB. Resident pay electricity and gas. Owner pays water, trash, gardener. 12-month lease, no smoking. Good credit and verifiable income required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Walnut Avenue have any available units?
3 Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 3 Walnut Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3 Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Walnut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3 Walnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3 Walnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 3 Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Walnut Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 3 Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3 Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3 Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Walnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

