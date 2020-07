Amenities

garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Beautiful custom home with Panoramic city view. This wonderful home is located on a cul-de-sac in the prestigious neighborhood of “Ridge at Belmont “. Spacious master suite with 180-degree view. Private main floor guest room/office and bath. A resort-like backyard including pool, water fall, fire pit, is perfect for entertainment. Three (3) car garage. Excellent location near the major freeways, highly rated Villa Park schools.