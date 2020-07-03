All apartments in Orange
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

2914 E. Oakmont Ave.

2914 East Oakmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2914 East Oakmont Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home in a quiet Neighborhood!!! - New vinyl plant flooring and crown molding and paint throughout. New window coverings throughout. Granite kitchen counters with gas cooking. Large screened in porch off master bedroom. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Huge well maintained backyard and front yard with gardener included. Washer Dryer Hookups inside two car garage with remote and storage. Central Air Conditioning and heating. Fireplace in Living room. Close to Schools, Shopping and Freeways. Strong credit a must. Rent $2,900 Deposit $4,000 Month to Month Lease. To schedule a viewing please phone Kristi at 714 330-2480.

(RLNE5342717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. have any available units?
2914 E. Oakmont Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. have?
Some of 2914 E. Oakmont Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2914 E. Oakmont Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. offers parking.
Does 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. have a pool?
No, 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 E. Oakmont Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

