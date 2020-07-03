2914 E. Oakmont Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home in a quiet Neighborhood!!! - New vinyl plant flooring and crown molding and paint throughout. New window coverings throughout. Granite kitchen counters with gas cooking. Large screened in porch off master bedroom. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Huge well maintained backyard and front yard with gardener included. Washer Dryer Hookups inside two car garage with remote and storage. Central Air Conditioning and heating. Fireplace in Living room. Close to Schools, Shopping and Freeways. Strong credit a must. Rent $2,900 Deposit $4,000 Month to Month Lease. To schedule a viewing please phone Kristi at 714 330-2480.



(RLNE5342717)