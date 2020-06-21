All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

291 North Harwood

291 North Harwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

291 North Harwood Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
291 North Harwood Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous Old Towne Orange Home - APPLICATIONS BEING SCREENED JUNE 11TH, 2020

AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING ON JUNE 10th at 5pm ONLY- All viewers must wear a mask when arriving to see. One party allowed in at a time. Once the party has finished, the second party will be allowed to view and so forth. There will be marked locations outside the home for social distancing. All entrants MUST sign PEAD form before entering the home.
There will be no other showing times-email jeremy@riccirealty.com for more information.

If you cannot attend-Zoom preview at 5:15pm https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81515773224

AS THERE ARE MANY APPLICATIONS RIGHT NOW-PLEASE SUBMIT BEST OFFER WHEN APPLYING
Owners are looking for 2 year lease.

THIS VIEWING IS SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION UPON ACCEPTANCE OF AN APPLICATION PRIOR.

In the heart of Old Towne Orange on the corner of Harwood and Palm is a beautiful 2 story home. Located near Chapman University-this unique home sports original hardwood floors, original fireplace, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook eating area. Lots of storage and built in closets throughout the home. Ceiling fans in rooms. Original archways, must be seen.

(RLNE5842244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 North Harwood have any available units?
291 North Harwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 291 North Harwood have?
Some of 291 North Harwood's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 North Harwood currently offering any rent specials?
291 North Harwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 North Harwood pet-friendly?
No, 291 North Harwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 291 North Harwood offer parking?
No, 291 North Harwood does not offer parking.
Does 291 North Harwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 North Harwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 North Harwood have a pool?
No, 291 North Harwood does not have a pool.
Does 291 North Harwood have accessible units?
No, 291 North Harwood does not have accessible units.
Does 291 North Harwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 North Harwood does not have units with dishwashers.
