Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

291 North Harwood Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous Old Towne Orange Home - APPLICATIONS BEING SCREENED JUNE 11TH, 2020



AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING ON JUNE 10th at 5pm ONLY- All viewers must wear a mask when arriving to see. One party allowed in at a time. Once the party has finished, the second party will be allowed to view and so forth. There will be marked locations outside the home for social distancing. All entrants MUST sign PEAD form before entering the home.

There will be no other showing times-email jeremy@riccirealty.com for more information.



If you cannot attend-Zoom preview at 5:15pm https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81515773224



AS THERE ARE MANY APPLICATIONS RIGHT NOW-PLEASE SUBMIT BEST OFFER WHEN APPLYING

Owners are looking for 2 year lease.



THIS VIEWING IS SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION UPON ACCEPTANCE OF AN APPLICATION PRIOR.



In the heart of Old Towne Orange on the corner of Harwood and Palm is a beautiful 2 story home. Located near Chapman University-this unique home sports original hardwood floors, original fireplace, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook eating area. Lots of storage and built in closets throughout the home. Ceiling fans in rooms. Original archways, must be seen.



