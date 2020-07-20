2855 N Cottonwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

MOVE-IN READY! This is a highly sought after 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a spacious, open floor plan in the Smoketree complex. It features a remodeled kitchen with granite counters, glass back splash, ceramic plank flooring, wood cabinets, recessed lighting, a garden window and 3-year-old appliances including a Samsung 5-burner gas stove, a Samsung dishwasher, a Kenmore refrigerator with ice maker and water dispenser and a Whirlpool microwave. The downstairs has newer laminate wood flooring throughout the living room and dining area. The downstairs bathroom has updated flooring and fixtures. All 4 bedrooms have brand new carpet, fresh 2-tone paint, new closet doors, new 6-panel entry doors and ceiling fans. The master bedroom has mirrored closet doors and its own bathroom with natural stone floors and a shower. The hall bathroom has been updated with natural stone floors, a travertine shower enclosure and a tub. There is a private patio between the unit and the garage, with access from the patio to the garage. The 2-car garage has a garage door opener. The HOA pool, spa and club house have been newly renovated and are across the street from the unit. Located within the enrollment boundaries Cerro Villa Middle School and Villa Park High School -- a Calif