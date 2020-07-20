All apartments in Orange
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:21 PM

2855 N Cottonwood Street

2855 North Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2855 North Cottonwood Street, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
MOVE-IN READY! This is a highly sought after 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a spacious, open floor plan in the Smoketree complex. It features a remodeled kitchen with granite counters, glass back splash, ceramic plank flooring, wood cabinets, recessed lighting, a garden window and 3-year-old appliances including a Samsung 5-burner gas stove, a Samsung dishwasher, a Kenmore refrigerator with ice maker and water dispenser and a Whirlpool microwave. The downstairs has newer laminate wood flooring throughout the living room and dining area. The downstairs bathroom has updated flooring and fixtures. All 4 bedrooms have brand new carpet, fresh 2-tone paint, new closet doors, new 6-panel entry doors and ceiling fans. The master bedroom has mirrored closet doors and its own bathroom with natural stone floors and a shower. The hall bathroom has been updated with natural stone floors, a travertine shower enclosure and a tub. There is a private patio between the unit and the garage, with access from the patio to the garage. The 2-car garage has a garage door opener. The HOA pool, spa and club house have been newly renovated and are across the street from the unit. Located within the enrollment boundaries Cerro Villa Middle School and Villa Park High School -- a Calif

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 N Cottonwood Street have any available units?
2855 N Cottonwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 N Cottonwood Street have?
Some of 2855 N Cottonwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 N Cottonwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2855 N Cottonwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 N Cottonwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 2855 N Cottonwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2855 N Cottonwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2855 N Cottonwood Street offers parking.
Does 2855 N Cottonwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2855 N Cottonwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 N Cottonwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 2855 N Cottonwood Street has a pool.
Does 2855 N Cottonwood Street have accessible units?
No, 2855 N Cottonwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 N Cottonwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 N Cottonwood Street has units with dishwashers.
