Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom condo in quiet community, The Bluffs at Belmont. One bedroom downstairs with private full bathroom. Two master suites upstairs. Indoor laundry downstairs. Association has Pool and spa. Attached 2 car garage and private patio. Belmont park within walking distance. Close to freeways and shopping. Beautiful fireplace within living room. Must See!