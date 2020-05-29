2772 N Blackburn Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Nestled in the hills of Orange and Anaheim Hills. Views outside of complex with walking trails. This Townhome is setup for convenience - no one above or below you along with a 2 car attached garage. Large open floor plan with 2 master bedrooms and walk in closet upstairs and one full bedroom and bathroom on main floor. Stairs and upstairs all Laminate, flooring downstairs is Porcelain. Kitchen is updated, finished with granite, all stainless appliances and refrigerator included. Boutique size patio for BBQ and entertaining. Close to pool and spa area. Easy 91and 55 freeway access.

Welcome home! You don't want to miss this beauty!