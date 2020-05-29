All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:24 AM

2772 N Blackburn Drive

2772 North Blackburn Drive · (714) 719-6223
Location

2772 North Blackburn Drive, Orange, CA 92867

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Nestled in the hills of Orange and Anaheim Hills. Views outside of complex with walking trails. This Townhome is setup for convenience - no one above or below you along with a 2 car attached garage. Large open floor plan with 2 master bedrooms and walk in closet upstairs and one full bedroom and bathroom on main floor. Stairs and upstairs all Laminate, flooring downstairs is Porcelain. Kitchen is updated, finished with granite, all stainless appliances and refrigerator included. Boutique size patio for BBQ and entertaining. Close to pool and spa area. Easy 91and 55 freeway access.
Welcome home! You don't want to miss this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2772 N Blackburn Drive have any available units?
2772 N Blackburn Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2772 N Blackburn Drive have?
Some of 2772 N Blackburn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2772 N Blackburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2772 N Blackburn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2772 N Blackburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2772 N Blackburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2772 N Blackburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2772 N Blackburn Drive does offer parking.
Does 2772 N Blackburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2772 N Blackburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2772 N Blackburn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2772 N Blackburn Drive has a pool.
Does 2772 N Blackburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2772 N Blackburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2772 N Blackburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2772 N Blackburn Drive has units with dishwashers.

