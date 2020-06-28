All apartments in Orange
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 PM

273 W Sparkleberry Avenue

273 West Sparkleberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

273 West Sparkleberry Avenue, Orange, CA 92865
Northeast Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful detached home located in the beautiful Riverbend Community. Nice open kitchen with recessed lighting, dark wood cabinets, granite countertop. Two beautiful master bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Upstairs also has laundry room and office/loft area. Low maintenance backyard with beautiful flowers and shrubs. This property is near by the association swimming pool, spa, tennis court and park. Includes, washer, dryer, fridge, TV in living room and BBQ. Close to shopping 91,55,57 and 22 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue have any available units?
273 W Sparkleberry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue have?
Some of 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
273 W Sparkleberry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue offers parking.
Does 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue has a pool.
Does 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 273 W Sparkleberry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
