273 W Sparkleberry Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful detached home located in the beautiful Riverbend Community. Nice open kitchen with recessed lighting, dark wood cabinets, granite countertop. Two beautiful master bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Upstairs also has laundry room and office/loft area. Low maintenance backyard with beautiful flowers and shrubs. This property is near by the association swimming pool, spa, tennis court and park. Includes, washer, dryer, fridge, TV in living room and BBQ. Close to shopping 91,55,57 and 22 freeways.