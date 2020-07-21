All apartments in Orange
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue

2727 East Brookside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2727 East Brookside Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
range
FIRST TIME ON THE MARKET FOR LEASE! This SPARKLING CLEAN and wonderful home will be ready for move-in by April 15th! 4 Bedrooms and 2 Gorgeous Remodeled Bathrooms in 1,720 square feet of gracious living and situated on an 8,000 square foot lot with South-facing exposure. SUPERIOR LOCATION to Villa Park and within an easy stone's throw distance to most everything, including shopping, services, retail, EXCELLENT Villa Park Schools! Villa Park High, Serrano Elementary and Cerro Villa Middle School, coffee/restaurants, entertainment, fitness center, & MORE! You will truly LOVE this Home! CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue have any available units?
2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue have?
Some of 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
