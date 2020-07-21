2727 E BROOKSIDE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

FIRST TIME ON THE MARKET FOR LEASE! This SPARKLING CLEAN and wonderful home will be ready for move-in by April 15th! 4 Bedrooms and 2 Gorgeous Remodeled Bathrooms in 1,720 square feet of gracious living and situated on an 8,000 square foot lot with South-facing exposure. SUPERIOR LOCATION to Villa Park and within an easy stone's throw distance to most everything, including shopping, services, retail, EXCELLENT Villa Park Schools! Villa Park High, Serrano Elementary and Cerro Villa Middle School, coffee/restaurants, entertainment, fitness center, & MORE! You will truly LOVE this Home! CALL TODAY!