Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

265 N. Sacramento Street Available 01/03/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom coming soon! - Lovely Single Story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great, quiet neighborhood. Living room has high ceilings, view of back yard & wood burning fireplace, Spacious, open kitchen has faux-granite kitchen counter tops, very new dishwasher, lots of storage & ample room for large dining table & opens to family room. Master suite has large walk-in closet & its own private bathroom. There are laminated wood floors in kitchen & hall, tile in bathrooms & entry & newer carpet everywhere else. Recently painted inside, smooth ceilings throughout. There is central heating for cool winter nights & central air conditioning for hot summer days. The 2 car garage with newer roll-up garage door has direct access to home for your convenience. There is also a big storage closet & laundry with gas dryer & washing machine. Recently installed copper plumbing. The landscape front & back have automatic sprinkler systems & gardener (included in the rent) for carefree enjoyment of the yards. Back yard has large patio & fruit trees (orange, lemon, grapefruit, avocado) & raised planters across the back plus a playhouse. Sacramento St. is only a few blocks long here, so there is no traffic except from your immediate neighbors. No smokers or pets. Welcome to your new home in Orange. Please call Mariana for more information at (714)856-3636



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5352006)