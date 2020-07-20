All apartments in Orange
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

265 N. Sacramento Street

265 North Sacramento Street · No Longer Available
Location

265 North Sacramento Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
265 N. Sacramento Street Available 01/03/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom coming soon! - Lovely Single Story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great, quiet neighborhood. Living room has high ceilings, view of back yard & wood burning fireplace, Spacious, open kitchen has faux-granite kitchen counter tops, very new dishwasher, lots of storage & ample room for large dining table & opens to family room. Master suite has large walk-in closet & its own private bathroom. There are laminated wood floors in kitchen & hall, tile in bathrooms & entry & newer carpet everywhere else. Recently painted inside, smooth ceilings throughout. There is central heating for cool winter nights & central air conditioning for hot summer days. The 2 car garage with newer roll-up garage door has direct access to home for your convenience. There is also a big storage closet & laundry with gas dryer & washing machine. Recently installed copper plumbing. The landscape front & back have automatic sprinkler systems & gardener (included in the rent) for carefree enjoyment of the yards. Back yard has large patio & fruit trees (orange, lemon, grapefruit, avocado) & raised planters across the back plus a playhouse. Sacramento St. is only a few blocks long here, so there is no traffic except from your immediate neighbors. No smokers or pets. Welcome to your new home in Orange. Please call Mariana for more information at (714)856-3636

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5352006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 N. Sacramento Street have any available units?
265 N. Sacramento Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 N. Sacramento Street have?
Some of 265 N. Sacramento Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 N. Sacramento Street currently offering any rent specials?
265 N. Sacramento Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 N. Sacramento Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 N. Sacramento Street is pet friendly.
Does 265 N. Sacramento Street offer parking?
Yes, 265 N. Sacramento Street offers parking.
Does 265 N. Sacramento Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 N. Sacramento Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 N. Sacramento Street have a pool?
No, 265 N. Sacramento Street does not have a pool.
Does 265 N. Sacramento Street have accessible units?
No, 265 N. Sacramento Street does not have accessible units.
Does 265 N. Sacramento Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 N. Sacramento Street has units with dishwashers.
