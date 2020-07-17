All apartments in Orange
2598 N Promontory Way
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:13 AM

2598 N Promontory Way

2598 N Promontory Way · No Longer Available
Location

2598 N Promontory Way, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate home located in the prestigious and popular community of Serrano Heights, this impressive and stylish residence features 5 Bedrooms, (includes one bedroom with full bath downstairs) 4 Bathrooms and computer niche. Other highlights include newer wood flooring installed upstairs , recessed lighting and newer interior paint. Fabulous chef's delight kitchen host granite counters, center island with sink, stainless double electric oven, new microwave, stainless dishwasher, garbage disposal, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook. Adjacent to the kitchen is the spacious family room with entertainment center and warm fireplace. A Formal living and dining room to entertain your guest. Spacious Master suite with retreat and cozy fireplace. Beautiful master bath with dual sinks, vanity, bath tub, walk-in shower and generous walk-in closet. Spacious backyard. Three car garage with direct access. An upstairs laundry room for your convenience. Near hiking/walking trails, parks, shopping and Anaheim hills school. Ready to move-in. Your clients will love this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2598 N Promontory Way have any available units?
2598 N Promontory Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2598 N Promontory Way have?
Some of 2598 N Promontory Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2598 N Promontory Way currently offering any rent specials?
2598 N Promontory Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2598 N Promontory Way pet-friendly?
No, 2598 N Promontory Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2598 N Promontory Way offer parking?
Yes, 2598 N Promontory Way offers parking.
Does 2598 N Promontory Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2598 N Promontory Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2598 N Promontory Way have a pool?
No, 2598 N Promontory Way does not have a pool.
Does 2598 N Promontory Way have accessible units?
No, 2598 N Promontory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2598 N Promontory Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2598 N Promontory Way has units with dishwashers.
