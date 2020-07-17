2598 N Promontory Way

Amenities

Immaculate home located in the prestigious and popular community of Serrano Heights, this impressive and stylish residence features 5 Bedrooms, (includes one bedroom with full bath downstairs) 4 Bathrooms and computer niche. Other highlights include newer wood flooring installed upstairs , recessed lighting and newer interior paint. Fabulous chef's delight kitchen host granite counters, center island with sink, stainless double electric oven, new microwave, stainless dishwasher, garbage disposal, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook. Adjacent to the kitchen is the spacious family room with entertainment center and warm fireplace. A Formal living and dining room to entertain your guest. Spacious Master suite with retreat and cozy fireplace. Beautiful master bath with dual sinks, vanity, bath tub, walk-in shower and generous walk-in closet. Spacious backyard. Three car garage with direct access. An upstairs laundry room for your convenience. Near hiking/walking trails, parks, shopping and Anaheim hills school. Ready to move-in. Your clients will love this home!