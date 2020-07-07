All apartments in Orange
2395 N River Trail Road
2395 N River Trail Road

2395 North River Trail Road · No Longer Available
Location

2395 North River Trail Road, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Love Life Here in this 3 Bedroom Beauty, located in the peaceful neighborhood of River Trail. 3 spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths with an Atrium in the center of the home. Vaulted Ceilings, Lots of Windows and Freshly painted, this property is turnkey and ready for you to move in. Access the large patio through the Living Room, and the Master Bedroom. Two-Car Direct Access garage. Association Pool and Spa area with a Tot Lot. Close to the 57 and 55 Freeways, Shopping and Schools. Please be aware of Scams. Do not mail money! Call Listing Agent to schedule your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

