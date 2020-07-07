2395 N River Trail Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Love Life Here in this 3 Bedroom Beauty, located in the peaceful neighborhood of River Trail. 3 spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths with an Atrium in the center of the home. Vaulted Ceilings, Lots of Windows and Freshly painted, this property is turnkey and ready for you to move in. Access the large patio through the Living Room, and the Master Bedroom. Two-Car Direct Access garage. Association Pool and Spa area with a Tot Lot. Close to the 57 and 55 Freeways, Shopping and Schools. Please be aware of Scams. Do not mail money! Call Listing Agent to schedule your private showing.