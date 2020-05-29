All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 236 S Tustin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
236 S Tustin Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

236 S Tustin Street

236 South Tustin Street · (714) 426-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

236 South Tustin Street, Orange, CA 92866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This furnished home is a turnkey, pride of ownership home. Recently remodeled inside and out! Stack stone clad exterior, double paned and well insulated windows make the home very quiet and peaceful. Enter the home from the front and you are greeted with a true foyer. The home has a second door as you enter the home and when you walk in be ready for "Wow". Living room, dining room and kitchen are all open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with newer cabinetry, soft close and roll out drawers, lazy Susan's, granite counter top, all newer stainless steel appliances! There is a breakfast bar and an eat in kitchen. Engineered wood floors, arched doorways, 2 full baths with walk in showers. Lots of natural light! Windows all have wood shutters and crown moulding valance above all large windows are an added detail. Recessed LED lighting throughout. Fruit trees line the side yard with citrus fruits. Exit the home onto a covered patio meant for relaxing and entertainment! The detached garage is just adjacent and is where the laundry is located with lots of storage! The long drive way ends where there is an additional storage shed (owner will retain for private use) and plenty of parking! You will have plenty of space for guests here! Close to shopping, eateries, groceries and freeway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 12 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 S Tustin Street have any available units?
236 S Tustin Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 S Tustin Street have?
Some of 236 S Tustin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 S Tustin Street currently offering any rent specials?
236 S Tustin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 S Tustin Street pet-friendly?
No, 236 S Tustin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 236 S Tustin Street offer parking?
Yes, 236 S Tustin Street offers parking.
Does 236 S Tustin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 S Tustin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 S Tustin Street have a pool?
No, 236 S Tustin Street does not have a pool.
Does 236 S Tustin Street have accessible units?
No, 236 S Tustin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 236 S Tustin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 S Tustin Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 236 S Tustin Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity