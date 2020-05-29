236 S Tustin Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This furnished home is a turnkey, pride of ownership home. Recently remodeled inside and out! Stack stone clad exterior, double paned and well insulated windows make the home very quiet and peaceful. Enter the home from the front and you are greeted with a true foyer. The home has a second door as you enter the home and when you walk in be ready for "Wow". Living room, dining room and kitchen are all open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with newer cabinetry, soft close and roll out drawers, lazy Susan's, granite counter top, all newer stainless steel appliances! There is a breakfast bar and an eat in kitchen. Engineered wood floors, arched doorways, 2 full baths with walk in showers. Lots of natural light! Windows all have wood shutters and crown moulding valance above all large windows are an added detail. Recessed LED lighting throughout. Fruit trees line the side yard with citrus fruits. Exit the home onto a covered patio meant for relaxing and entertainment! The detached garage is just adjacent and is where the laundry is located with lots of storage! The long drive way ends where there is an additional storage shed (owner will retain for private use) and plenty of parking! You will have plenty of space for guests here! Close to shopping, eateries, groceries and freeway access!