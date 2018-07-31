2223 E Wilson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Lovely 3 bedroom home on upscale orange neighborhood. Large kitchen area, granite countertops, dishwasher, lots of cabinets. Master bedroom has view of backyard, and very spacious. Includes ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobe closet. Master has master bath with walk in shower.

Very large family room with Sliding doors to the yard. Two other bedrooms, on right side of home both with crown molding. A second bath with a shower over tub. Both baths upgraded. Property has air conditioning. Nice yard easy to maintain.