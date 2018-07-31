All apartments in Orange
2223 E Wilson Avenue
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:48 AM

2223 E Wilson Avenue

2223 East Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2223 East Wilson Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Lovely 3 bedroom home on upscale orange neighborhood. Large kitchen area, granite countertops, dishwasher, lots of cabinets. Master bedroom has view of backyard, and very spacious. Includes ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobe closet. Master has master bath with walk in shower.
Very large family room with Sliding doors to the yard. Two other bedrooms, on right side of home both with crown molding. A second bath with a shower over tub. Both baths upgraded. Property has air conditioning. Nice yard easy to maintain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 E Wilson Avenue have any available units?
2223 E Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 E Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 2223 E Wilson Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 E Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2223 E Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 E Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2223 E Wilson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2223 E Wilson Avenue offer parking?
No, 2223 E Wilson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2223 E Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 E Wilson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 E Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2223 E Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2223 E Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2223 E Wilson Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2223 E Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 E Wilson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
