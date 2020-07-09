2202 E Valley Glen Ln

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities parking garage

This property is for sale, not for rent. Excellent opportunity for investor or owner/user. Real estate and licensed business can be sold together or separately. Currently operating as a 6-bed Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE). Large kitchen that accommodates groups very well with tons of natural light. Spacious driveway and 2 car garage provides ample parking. Large park like backyard with gazebo. Outdoor eating area directly off the kitchen. Quiet neighborhood with very little traffic yet easy access to 91 and 55 freeways. Showings are by appointment only. For more information call or text Gabe at 714-921-1336.