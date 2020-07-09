All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 2202 E Valley Glen Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
2202 E Valley Glen Ln
Last updated April 29 2019 at 7:06 AM

2202 E Valley Glen Ln

2202 East Valley Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2202 East Valley Glen Lane, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is for sale, not for rent. Excellent opportunity for investor or owner/user. Real estate and licensed business can be sold together or separately. Currently operating as a 6-bed Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE). Large kitchen that accommodates groups very well with tons of natural light. Spacious driveway and 2 car garage provides ample parking. Large park like backyard with gazebo. Outdoor eating area directly off the kitchen. Quiet neighborhood with very little traffic yet easy access to 91 and 55 freeways. Showings are by appointment only. For more information call or text Gabe at 714-921-1336.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 E Valley Glen Ln have any available units?
2202 E Valley Glen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 2202 E Valley Glen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2202 E Valley Glen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 E Valley Glen Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2202 E Valley Glen Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2202 E Valley Glen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2202 E Valley Glen Ln offers parking.
Does 2202 E Valley Glen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 E Valley Glen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 E Valley Glen Ln have a pool?
No, 2202 E Valley Glen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2202 E Valley Glen Ln have accessible units?
No, 2202 E Valley Glen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 E Valley Glen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 E Valley Glen Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 E Valley Glen Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2202 E Valley Glen Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles