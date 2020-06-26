209 North Singingwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Open House Saturday and Sunday 1 pm - 3 pm



3bd/3ba end unit condo in the Beautiful Villeurbanne Community. This is a remodeled home, with distressed wood floors. Large kitchen and adjacent enclosed full size laundry room. Marble Tile Bathrooms. Central AC & heating system. Nice outdoor enclosed patio. Detached enclosed garage, one assigned off street parking spot, plus plenty of on street parking.



Enjoy Resort like Association Pool, Spa, clubhouse and barbeques. The house is surrounded by a high green belt of old trees on the hill, with beautiful landscaping all around. There is wonderful walking, hiking and bike trails just across Cannon and easy access to Peter's Canyon, Irvine Regional park and Toll Road.



4 miles away from Chapman University, 2 miles away from Santiago Canyon College, and 15 miles away from the University of California Irvine. Safe and quiet neighborhood (Chapman Blvd and Cannon St., close to 55, 22 & 5 Fwys)



Monthly Rent $2595

Security Deposit $2595

1 year lease

Furnished for an additional $100 per month.

No Section 8.

No Pets.

No Smoking.

HOA fees included.

Water & Trash included.