Home
/
Orange, CA
/
209 North Singingwood Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 7:06 AM

209 North Singingwood Street

209 North Singingwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

209 North Singingwood Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Open House Saturday and Sunday 1 pm - 3 pm

3bd/3ba end unit condo in the Beautiful Villeurbanne Community. This is a remodeled home, with distressed wood floors. Large kitchen and adjacent enclosed full size laundry room. Marble Tile Bathrooms. Central AC & heating system. Nice outdoor enclosed patio. Detached enclosed garage, one assigned off street parking spot, plus plenty of on street parking.

Enjoy Resort like Association Pool, Spa, clubhouse and barbeques. The house is surrounded by a high green belt of old trees on the hill, with beautiful landscaping all around. There is wonderful walking, hiking and bike trails just across Cannon and easy access to Peter's Canyon, Irvine Regional park and Toll Road.

4 miles away from Chapman University, 2 miles away from Santiago Canyon College, and 15 miles away from the University of California Irvine. Safe and quiet neighborhood (Chapman Blvd and Cannon St., close to 55, 22 & 5 Fwys)

Monthly Rent $2595
Security Deposit $2595
1 year lease
Furnished for an additional $100 per month.
No Section 8.
No Pets.
No Smoking.
HOA fees included.
Water & Trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 North Singingwood Street have any available units?
209 North Singingwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 North Singingwood Street have?
Some of 209 North Singingwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 North Singingwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 North Singingwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 North Singingwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 209 North Singingwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 209 North Singingwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 209 North Singingwood Street offers parking.
Does 209 North Singingwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 North Singingwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 North Singingwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 209 North Singingwood Street has a pool.
Does 209 North Singingwood Street have accessible units?
No, 209 North Singingwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 North Singingwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 North Singingwood Street has units with dishwashers.
