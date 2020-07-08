Excellent Location in a quiet and wide residential street in Orange. Pride of ownership. 4 Bedrooms/ 2 bath. upgraded home. Central A/C, all appliances are included. Chapman University Students are welcomed to apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2003 W Willow Avenue have any available units?
2003 W Willow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 2003 W Willow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2003 W Willow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.