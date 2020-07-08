All apartments in Orange
2003 W Willow Avenue
2003 W Willow Avenue

2003 West Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2003 West Willow Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Excellent Location in a quiet and wide residential street in Orange. Pride of ownership. 4 Bedrooms/ 2 bath. upgraded home. Central A/C, all appliances are included. Chapman University Students are welcomed to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 W Willow Avenue have any available units?
2003 W Willow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 2003 W Willow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2003 W Willow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 W Willow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2003 W Willow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2003 W Willow Avenue offer parking?
No, 2003 W Willow Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2003 W Willow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 W Willow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 W Willow Avenue have a pool?
No, 2003 W Willow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2003 W Willow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2003 W Willow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 W Willow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 W Willow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 W Willow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2003 W Willow Avenue has units with air conditioning.

