1940 E Stearns Avenue

This is the one! Beautifully remodeled, 3 bedroom, single level, turnkey home is ready to move in. The completely remodeled Kitchen features white cabinets , gorgeous quartz countertops, matching stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting. Right off the kitchen, is a beautiful Island with plenty of room for dining. The spacious living room features a large fireplace, recessed lighting, and plenty of room for the whole family. All both guest bedrooms have recessed lighting and beautiful laminate floors. The full guest bath has quartz counter tops and tub/shower . The master suite features plenty of natural lighting and a nice tile shower. This home has Great Curb appeal with manicured yards, beautifully painted and a lush green lawn and a nice nice size drive way and garage