Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

1940 E Stearns Avenue

1940 East Stearns Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1940 East Stearns Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the one! Beautifully remodeled, 3 bedroom, single level, turnkey home is ready to move in. The completely remodeled Kitchen features white cabinets , gorgeous quartz countertops, matching stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting. Right off the kitchen, is a beautiful Island with plenty of room for dining. The spacious living room features a large fireplace, recessed lighting, and plenty of room for the whole family. All both guest bedrooms have recessed lighting and beautiful laminate floors. The full guest bath has quartz counter tops and tub/shower . The master suite features plenty of natural lighting and a nice tile shower. This home has Great Curb appeal with manicured yards, beautifully painted and a lush green lawn and a nice nice size drive way and garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 E Stearns Avenue have any available units?
1940 E Stearns Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 E Stearns Avenue have?
Some of 1940 E Stearns Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 E Stearns Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1940 E Stearns Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 E Stearns Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1940 E Stearns Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1940 E Stearns Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1940 E Stearns Avenue offers parking.
Does 1940 E Stearns Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 E Stearns Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 E Stearns Avenue have a pool?
No, 1940 E Stearns Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1940 E Stearns Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1940 E Stearns Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 E Stearns Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 E Stearns Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

