Home
/
Orange, CA
/
1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103

1910 West Palmyra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1910 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Living space, Lifestyle, and Location! - Living space, Lifestyle, and Location! This beautiful Vista Monterey home located in a gated community has it all. It has a great open floor plan, with 1450 sqft of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The home is turnkey and has been upgraded in every corner. From designer paint throughout the unit, recessed lighting and upgraded flooring in living room and ceiling fans in every room. In the kitchen, you have upgraded granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances. All upstairs bathrooms also have granite countertops. The home has a nice patio area outside including one car garage as well as a carport just next to it. Association amenities include Clubhouse, Pool and Spa as well as plenty of guest parking. The home is centrally located near the 5, 22 and 57 freeways. Very close to all the shopping and dining, with Main Place Mall, Old Towne Orange minutes away. You are also in the proximity of Chapman University, UCI Medical Center and St Joseph Hospital.

(RLNE4490483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 have any available units?
1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 have?
Some of 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 is pet friendly.
Does 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 offer parking?
Yes, 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 offers parking.
Does 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 have a pool?
Yes, 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 has a pool.
Does 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 have accessible units?
No, 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103 does not have units with dishwashers.

