1910 W Palmyra Ave. #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Living space, Lifestyle, and Location! - Living space, Lifestyle, and Location! This beautiful Vista Monterey home located in a gated community has it all. It has a great open floor plan, with 1450 sqft of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The home is turnkey and has been upgraded in every corner. From designer paint throughout the unit, recessed lighting and upgraded flooring in living room and ceiling fans in every room. In the kitchen, you have upgraded granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances. All upstairs bathrooms also have granite countertops. The home has a nice patio area outside including one car garage as well as a carport just next to it. Association amenities include Clubhouse, Pool and Spa as well as plenty of guest parking. The home is centrally located near the 5, 22 and 57 freeways. Very close to all the shopping and dining, with Main Place Mall, Old Towne Orange minutes away. You are also in the proximity of Chapman University, UCI Medical Center and St Joseph Hospital.



(RLNE4490483)