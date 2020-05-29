175 S Cambridge Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

On the Old Towne Borders see this charming refurbished two bedroom Home. Located steps to park, and within 10 blocks of the Orange Plaza. Newly Renovated Bathroom. Newly upgraded Kitchen with Newer Counters, new Cabinetry, and modern appliances. Bay Window located by sink for a bright and airy kitchen. Hardwood Floors adorn the entry area with Large Picturesque Window. Expansive Rear Yard with Large Wood Porch and Slab deck off of Garage Area. Long Driveway with Detached Garage. This is a must-see home