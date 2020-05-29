All apartments in Orange
175 S Cambridge Street
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

175 S Cambridge Street

175 South Cambridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

175 South Cambridge Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On the Old Towne Borders see this charming refurbished two bedroom Home. Located steps to park, and within 10 blocks of the Orange Plaza. Newly Renovated Bathroom. Newly upgraded Kitchen with Newer Counters, new Cabinetry, and modern appliances. Bay Window located by sink for a bright and airy kitchen. Hardwood Floors adorn the entry area with Large Picturesque Window. Expansive Rear Yard with Large Wood Porch and Slab deck off of Garage Area. Long Driveway with Detached Garage. This is a must-see home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 S Cambridge Street have any available units?
175 S Cambridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 S Cambridge Street have?
Some of 175 S Cambridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 S Cambridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 S Cambridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 S Cambridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 S Cambridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 175 S Cambridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 175 S Cambridge Street offers parking.
Does 175 S Cambridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 S Cambridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 S Cambridge Street have a pool?
No, 175 S Cambridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 S Cambridge Street have accessible units?
No, 175 S Cambridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 S Cambridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 S Cambridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
