1740 N. Shaffer St.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story 2BR Home in Orange - Lovely, spacious, single-story two-bedroom home with lots of charm and character; large family room, plenty of beautiful wood cabinets and pantry, dishwasher, breakfast counter, window seat, fireplace; separate formal dining room, pass through from kitchen; huge living room, brick fireplace and built-in cabinets and closets; one large bedroom has wall-to-wall closet and ceiling fan; second roomy bedroom has handy built-in drawers, cabinets and closet; bathroom with separate tub and shower, large vanity; oversized attached, direct access two-car garage with laundry hook-ups, sink and bath; beautiful landscaping in front and back. Gardener included in rent. Will consider a pet with additional deposit.



(RLNE4032558)