160 S Thomas Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

No showings until the open house on June 23 from 12-2. You will fall in love with this adorable home as soon as you see the charming front porch and picturesque neighborhood. This beauty boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, dining area, wood laminate flooring and lots of natural light. The gorgeous rear yard has a large patio area which is perfect for outdoor entertaining, block walls and manicured landscaping. Other features include a 2 car garage, central AC, laundry hookups and an ideal location close to entertainment, shopping and freeways. Sorry but no pets please.