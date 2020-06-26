All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 160 S Thomas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
160 S Thomas Street
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

160 S Thomas Street

160 South Thomas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

160 South Thomas Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No showings until the open house on June 23 from 12-2. You will fall in love with this adorable home as soon as you see the charming front porch and picturesque neighborhood. This beauty boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, dining area, wood laminate flooring and lots of natural light. The gorgeous rear yard has a large patio area which is perfect for outdoor entertaining, block walls and manicured landscaping. Other features include a 2 car garage, central AC, laundry hookups and an ideal location close to entertainment, shopping and freeways. Sorry but no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 S Thomas Street have any available units?
160 S Thomas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 S Thomas Street have?
Some of 160 S Thomas Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 S Thomas Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 S Thomas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 S Thomas Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 S Thomas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 160 S Thomas Street offer parking?
Yes, 160 S Thomas Street offers parking.
Does 160 S Thomas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 S Thomas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 S Thomas Street have a pool?
No, 160 S Thomas Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 S Thomas Street have accessible units?
No, 160 S Thomas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 S Thomas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 S Thomas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles