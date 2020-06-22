All apartments in Orange
1458 N. Center St.
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

1458 N. Center St.

1458 North Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

1458 North Center Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Split Level Home in Orange with 2 car garage - Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Split Level Home in Orange with 2 car garage

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:30PM to 7:30PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

This spacious Home is located in the desirable location of the city of Orange. This home is bright and airy and boast a large newer kitchen with nook, wood floors, formal dining room, large family room with 5 bedrooms.

2,300 sq. ft. of living space
New Interior Paint
Beautiful wood floors
Spacious Master Bedroom with Plantation Shutters
Master bath with dual-vanity sinks and a walk-in closet
Step down Family room
Brick fireplace
All dual-pane windows throughout the home
Large kitchen with a breakfast bar and recessed lighting
Kitchen nook has room for table
Nice large Backyard with patio cover
Central A/C and Heat
Soft water system
2-car garage
Wet Bar
Inside laundry hookups

This property is located in the Villa Park school district

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$3,545 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5112469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 N. Center St. have any available units?
1458 N. Center St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 N. Center St. have?
Some of 1458 N. Center St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 N. Center St. currently offering any rent specials?
1458 N. Center St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 N. Center St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1458 N. Center St. is pet friendly.
Does 1458 N. Center St. offer parking?
Yes, 1458 N. Center St. offers parking.
Does 1458 N. Center St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 N. Center St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 N. Center St. have a pool?
No, 1458 N. Center St. does not have a pool.
Does 1458 N. Center St. have accessible units?
No, 1458 N. Center St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 N. Center St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1458 N. Center St. does not have units with dishwashers.
