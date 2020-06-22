1458 N. Center St.

Amenities
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:30PM to 7:30PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!
This spacious Home is located in the desirable location of the city of Orange. This home is bright and airy and boast a large newer kitchen with nook, wood floors, formal dining room, large family room with 5 bedrooms.
2,300 sq. ft. of living space
New Interior Paint
Beautiful wood floors
Spacious Master Bedroom with Plantation Shutters
Master bath with dual-vanity sinks and a walk-in closet
Step down Family room
Brick fireplace
All dual-pane windows throughout the home
Large kitchen with a breakfast bar and recessed lighting
Kitchen nook has room for table
Nice large Backyard with patio cover
Central A/C and Heat
Soft water system
2-car garage
Wet Bar
Inside laundry hookups
This property is located in the Villa Park school district
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$3,545 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets
This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
