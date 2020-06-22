1458 N. Center St.

Amenities

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Split Level Home in Orange with 2 car garage



This spacious Home is located in the desirable location of the city of Orange. This home is bright and airy and boast a large newer kitchen with nook, wood floors, formal dining room, large family room with 5 bedrooms.



2,300 sq. ft. of living space

New Interior Paint

Beautiful wood floors

Spacious Master Bedroom with Plantation Shutters

Master bath with dual-vanity sinks and a walk-in closet

Step down Family room

Brick fireplace

All dual-pane windows throughout the home

Large kitchen with a breakfast bar and recessed lighting

Kitchen nook has room for table

Nice large Backyard with patio cover

Central A/C and Heat

Soft water system

2-car garage

Wet Bar

Inside laundry hookups



This property is located in the Villa Park school district



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$3,545 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please Submit for Pets



