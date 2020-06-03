Amenities

133 N. Grand St. Available 04/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath - An amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath fully remodeled 1912 Craftsman with a classic wrap-around porch. Open floor plan features a formal living room, dining room with rock fireplace and built-in china cupboard. Inside you have a den/office area and central heating and air conditioning. Extra-large kitchen features downdraft Jenn-Aire built-in gas range with quartz counter-tops and stainless appliances. The upstairs master bedroom has 2 large walk-in mirror closets, sitting area, and its own full bathroom. Large rear covered patio, large driveway, mature shade trees. One block away from the Old Towne Orange Plaza. This house can come furnished or unfurnished.



No Cats Allowed



