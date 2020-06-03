All apartments in Orange
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

133 N. Grand St.

133 North Grand Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 North Grand Street, Orange, CA 92866
Old Town Orange

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
133 N. Grand St. Available 04/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath - An amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath fully remodeled 1912 Craftsman with a classic wrap-around porch. Open floor plan features a formal living room, dining room with rock fireplace and built-in china cupboard. Inside you have a den/office area and central heating and air conditioning. Extra-large kitchen features downdraft Jenn-Aire built-in gas range with quartz counter-tops and stainless appliances. The upstairs master bedroom has 2 large walk-in mirror closets, sitting area, and its own full bathroom. Large rear covered patio, large driveway, mature shade trees. One block away from the Old Towne Orange Plaza. This house can come furnished or unfurnished.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5670754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 N. Grand St. have any available units?
133 N. Grand St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 N. Grand St. have?
Some of 133 N. Grand St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 N. Grand St. currently offering any rent specials?
133 N. Grand St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 N. Grand St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 N. Grand St. is pet friendly.
Does 133 N. Grand St. offer parking?
No, 133 N. Grand St. does not offer parking.
Does 133 N. Grand St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 N. Grand St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 N. Grand St. have a pool?
No, 133 N. Grand St. does not have a pool.
Does 133 N. Grand St. have accessible units?
No, 133 N. Grand St. does not have accessible units.
Does 133 N. Grand St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 N. Grand St. does not have units with dishwashers.

