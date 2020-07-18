All apartments in Orange
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

1305 E Palmyra Avenue

1305 East Palmyra Avenue · (714) 788-0847
Location

1305 East Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed 1 Bath completely remodeled. This is a ground level unit part of a 4 unit apartment complex. You have a private front porch with a diving wood fence with gate. Inside you have tile wood flooring throughout the home, remodeled kitchen with LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Quartz counter tops with self closing cabinet drawers. Each room has a dedicated ductless AC with independent remote controls. Each bedroom has double-pane windows with blinds, deep closet with sliding doors. In the bathroom off the hallway you have a single vanity sink with white tile walk-in shower. Outside you have a shared yard with a coin-op washer dyer enclosure just outside, this unit includes a 1 car detached garage and a parking space in-front of the garage, after that would be street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 E Palmyra Avenue have any available units?
1305 E Palmyra Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 E Palmyra Avenue have?
Some of 1305 E Palmyra Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 E Palmyra Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1305 E Palmyra Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 E Palmyra Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1305 E Palmyra Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1305 E Palmyra Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1305 E Palmyra Avenue offers parking.
Does 1305 E Palmyra Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 E Palmyra Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 E Palmyra Avenue have a pool?
No, 1305 E Palmyra Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1305 E Palmyra Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1305 E Palmyra Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 E Palmyra Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 E Palmyra Avenue has units with dishwashers.
