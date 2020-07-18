1305 E Palmyra Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bed 1 Bath completely remodeled. This is a ground level unit part of a 4 unit apartment complex. You have a private front porch with a diving wood fence with gate. Inside you have tile wood flooring throughout the home, remodeled kitchen with LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Quartz counter tops with self closing cabinet drawers. Each room has a dedicated ductless AC with independent remote controls. Each bedroom has double-pane windows with blinds, deep closet with sliding doors. In the bathroom off the hallway you have a single vanity sink with white tile walk-in shower. Outside you have a shared yard with a coin-op washer dyer enclosure just outside, this unit includes a 1 car detached garage and a parking space in-front of the garage, after that would be street parking.