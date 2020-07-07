All apartments in Orange
127 North Main Street
127 North Main Street

127 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

127 North Main Street, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
UPGRADED DETACHED SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH AN ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT BACKYARD! Drive up and will notice the nice curb appeal the home offers. Step inside and be welcomed by the spacious living area with a center fireplace to cozy up to on those cold nights. Upgrades include wood flooring throughout, recess lighting, Nest thermostat, and much more. The kitchen is well equipped with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets for storage space. The separate dining area is connected to the kitchen. Both bedrooms are dual masters and include ceiling fans. The master bedroom is very generous in size with a walk-in closet, a connected master bathroom that is upgraded and dual French doors that open directly out to the rear yard. The rear yard is truly an entertainers delight, being spacious, overhang lights, low maintenance and a side yard with artificial turf. Separate laundry room for side-by-side units. A detached garage is included in the back and also includes a long driveway that can fit multiple cars. Conveniently located by many shops, markets, restaurants, schools and easy access to the 57 or 5 freeways. Short drive to Downtown Orange with great restaurants and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 North Main Street have any available units?
127 North Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 North Main Street have?
Some of 127 North Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 North Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 North Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 North Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 127 North Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 127 North Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 127 North Main Street offers parking.
Does 127 North Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 North Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 North Main Street have a pool?
No, 127 North Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 North Main Street have accessible units?
No, 127 North Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 North Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 North Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.

