127 North Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

UPGRADED DETACHED SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH AN ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT BACKYARD! Drive up and will notice the nice curb appeal the home offers. Step inside and be welcomed by the spacious living area with a center fireplace to cozy up to on those cold nights. Upgrades include wood flooring throughout, recess lighting, Nest thermostat, and much more. The kitchen is well equipped with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets for storage space. The separate dining area is connected to the kitchen. Both bedrooms are dual masters and include ceiling fans. The master bedroom is very generous in size with a walk-in closet, a connected master bathroom that is upgraded and dual French doors that open directly out to the rear yard. The rear yard is truly an entertainers delight, being spacious, overhang lights, low maintenance and a side yard with artificial turf. Separate laundry room for side-by-side units. A detached garage is included in the back and also includes a long driveway that can fit multiple cars. Conveniently located by many shops, markets, restaurants, schools and easy access to the 57 or 5 freeways. Short drive to Downtown Orange with great restaurants and bars.