Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in Orange Hills area. Front unit location offers a very "home like" front yard Features; Brand new Carpet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with direct access and spacious rear yard. Recently remodeled, a warm and inviting family room leads into the spacious kitchen with dining area. Included: Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Property is located on a cul-de-sac. Pet will be considered with additional deposit. Call today, this rental will not last 714-809-6230