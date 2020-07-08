125 S Jameson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

It doesn't get any cuter than this! Located within walking distance of the downtown area of Old Towne Orange, with its many restaurants and shops, this 1922 Craftsman Bungalow is a doll house. Set just outside the historic district. The house is around 900 square feet and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, formal dining room with built-in hutch, incredible kitchen with built-in hutch and plenty of cupboards, and laundry porch. All appliances are included. The kitchen and bath have been updated plus there's newer wood flooring, dual-pane windows and three window A/C units. The 450 sq ft BONUS ROOM w/ LARGE bathroom is detached from the house and opens up to the beautiful backyard. This space can be used as the 3rd bedroom, Entertaining area, Play Room and/or Man Cave. The large private back yard has several fruit trees, including apple, kumquat, lime and a huge avocado tree. . With two patio areas, twinkling lights around the perimeter, a large grassy area, and oodles of privacy, this is the perfect place to BBQ and entertain family and friends. The driveway is long enough to park three cars: two inside the gate and one outside the gate.



