125 S Jameson St
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

125 S Jameson St

125 South Jameson Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 South Jameson Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
It doesn't get any cuter than this! Located within walking distance of the downtown area of Old Towne Orange, with its many restaurants and shops, this 1922 Craftsman Bungalow is a doll house. Set just outside the historic district. The house is around 900 square feet and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, formal dining room with built-in hutch, incredible kitchen with built-in hutch and plenty of cupboards, and laundry porch. All appliances are included. The kitchen and bath have been updated plus there's newer wood flooring, dual-pane windows and three window A/C units. The 450 sq ft BONUS ROOM w/ LARGE bathroom is detached from the house and opens up to the beautiful backyard. This space can be used as the 3rd bedroom, Entertaining area, Play Room and/or Man Cave. The large private back yard has several fruit trees, including apple, kumquat, lime and a huge avocado tree. . With two patio areas, twinkling lights around the perimeter, a large grassy area, and oodles of privacy, this is the perfect place to BBQ and entertain family and friends. The driveway is long enough to park three cars: two inside the gate and one outside the gate.

-Application fee is $35 per adult

To schedule a showing, please click on the button below for a calendar:

Schedule a Showing Online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 S Jameson St have any available units?
125 S Jameson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 S Jameson St have?
Some of 125 S Jameson St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 S Jameson St currently offering any rent specials?
125 S Jameson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 S Jameson St pet-friendly?
No, 125 S Jameson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 125 S Jameson St offer parking?
No, 125 S Jameson St does not offer parking.
Does 125 S Jameson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 S Jameson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 S Jameson St have a pool?
No, 125 S Jameson St does not have a pool.
Does 125 S Jameson St have accessible units?
No, 125 S Jameson St does not have accessible units.
Does 125 S Jameson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 S Jameson St does not have units with dishwashers.

