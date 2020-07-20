All apartments in Orange
1235 E Madison Ave
1235 E Madison Ave

1235 East Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1235 East Madison Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1235 E Madison Ave Available 06/01/19 1235 E Madison Ave - Available - Beautiful completely remodeled home. Walking distance to Chapman University.

(RLNE4805750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 E Madison Ave have any available units?
1235 E Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 1235 E Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1235 E Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 E Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1235 E Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1235 E Madison Ave offer parking?
No, 1235 E Madison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1235 E Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 E Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 E Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 1235 E Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1235 E Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 1235 E Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 E Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 E Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 E Madison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 E Madison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
