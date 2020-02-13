All apartments in Orange
123 S. Lime St.

123 South Lime Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 South Lime Street, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 bd/ 2 ba - Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath with laundry room for full size W&D hookup!

New kitchen cabinets with quartz counter top, new appliances, windows & blinds, fresh paint, & carpets.

Trash, Water, Gardener, & 2 Assigned Parking Spots INCLUDED!

Property is a detached duplex in the City of Orange. Just minutes to Historic Old Town Orange, Chapman University, Main Place Mall, Disneyland, Angel Stadium, and so much more! Near freeways 57, 22, 5, & 55.

Please Call or Text 657-280-9339

(RLNE5730204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 S. Lime St. have any available units?
123 S. Lime St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 S. Lime St. have?
Some of 123 S. Lime St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 S. Lime St. currently offering any rent specials?
123 S. Lime St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 S. Lime St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 S. Lime St. is pet friendly.
Does 123 S. Lime St. offer parking?
Yes, 123 S. Lime St. offers parking.
Does 123 S. Lime St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 S. Lime St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 S. Lime St. have a pool?
No, 123 S. Lime St. does not have a pool.
Does 123 S. Lime St. have accessible units?
No, 123 S. Lime St. does not have accessible units.
Does 123 S. Lime St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 S. Lime St. does not have units with dishwashers.

