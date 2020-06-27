1148 E. Vista del Playa Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Orange - Fantastic opportunity to live in a highly desirable neighborhood in Orange. 4 bedroom and 2 baths spread out over nearly

1900 sq ft of living space. Spacious and open family room. Separate dining area with lovely brick fireplace. Property boasts phenomenal laminate hardwood flooring in the living room, dining room, kitchen and all 4 bedrooms. Light and bright kitchen comes complete with stylish and modern quartz counter tops and high end stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom. En suite master bathroom has been upgraded with luxurious quarts counter tops and stylish tiled flooring and shower. Large front and backyard with gardening provided. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.



