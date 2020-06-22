1023 E Carelton Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

This is a wonderful ranch style single story home with an open floor plan. Space includes four good sized bedrooms and 2 full baths plus a guest bath.

Immaculate with fresh paint and brand new carpeting. There is a large living room, separate family and dining rooms and a large family style kitchen.

Lots of room to spread out. Kitchen has lots and lots of cabinets and granite counter tops. The inside laundry room is very nice. An extra large driveway leads to your two car garage behind your double rod iron gates. The rear yard is very large with producing fruit trees. Located in a great neighborhood

Close to good schools, shopping and churches. Easy access to the 55, 91, 22 and 57 freeways.