1023 E Carelton Avenue
1023 E Carelton Avenue

1023 East Carleton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1023 East Carleton Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
microwave
carpet
range
This is a wonderful ranch style single story home with an open floor plan. Space includes four good sized bedrooms and 2 full baths plus a guest bath.
Immaculate with fresh paint and brand new carpeting. There is a large living room, separate family and dining rooms and a large family style kitchen.
Lots of room to spread out. Kitchen has lots and lots of cabinets and granite counter tops. The inside laundry room is very nice. An extra large driveway leads to your two car garage behind your double rod iron gates. The rear yard is very large with producing fruit trees. Located in a great neighborhood
Close to good schools, shopping and churches. Easy access to the 55, 91, 22 and 57 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 E Carelton Avenue have any available units?
1023 E Carelton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 E Carelton Avenue have?
Some of 1023 E Carelton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 E Carelton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1023 E Carelton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 E Carelton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1023 E Carelton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1023 E Carelton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1023 E Carelton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1023 E Carelton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 E Carelton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 E Carelton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1023 E Carelton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1023 E Carelton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1023 E Carelton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 E Carelton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 E Carelton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
