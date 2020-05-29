710 N Via Dolcetto

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This modern townhome offers 1,749 square feet of space for comfortable living in a gated community. The home opens up to a spacious dining area and great room with recessed lighting for added brightness. The open floor plan provides a natural flow to the kitchen, located just beyond the great room. White raised-panel cabinets and granite countertops in warm tones give the kitchen a fresh, inviting look, while stainless steel appliances add a sleek, contemporary touch. The downstairs powder room and upstairs bathrooms feature elegant stone countertops in. The private master suite includes a roomy walk-in closet, separate vanities, and a semi-frameless shower. A single light French door opens onto a front patio that offers a perfect space for a bit of outdoor living, while the two-car side by side attached garage provides convenient parking and extra storage space. Residents have access to exclusive community amenities, including a swimming pool and recreation room. Rental includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator in as-is condition. Available August 14th.