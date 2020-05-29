All apartments in Ontario
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

710 N Via Dolcetto

710 N via Dolcetto · (951) 506-9683
Location

710 N via Dolcetto, Ontario, CA 91764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1749 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This modern townhome offers 1,749 square feet of space for comfortable living in a gated community. The home opens up to a spacious dining area and great room with recessed lighting for added brightness. The open floor plan provides a natural flow to the kitchen, located just beyond the great room. White raised-panel cabinets and granite countertops in warm tones give the kitchen a fresh, inviting look, while stainless steel appliances add a sleek, contemporary touch. The downstairs powder room and upstairs bathrooms feature elegant stone countertops in. The private master suite includes a roomy walk-in closet, separate vanities, and a semi-frameless shower. A single light French door opens onto a front patio that offers a perfect space for a bit of outdoor living, while the two-car side by side attached garage provides convenient parking and extra storage space. Residents have access to exclusive community amenities, including a swimming pool and recreation room. Rental includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator in as-is condition. Available August 14th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 N Via Dolcetto have any available units?
710 N Via Dolcetto has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 N Via Dolcetto have?
Some of 710 N Via Dolcetto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 N Via Dolcetto currently offering any rent specials?
710 N Via Dolcetto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 N Via Dolcetto pet-friendly?
No, 710 N Via Dolcetto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ontario.
Does 710 N Via Dolcetto offer parking?
Yes, 710 N Via Dolcetto offers parking.
Does 710 N Via Dolcetto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 N Via Dolcetto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 N Via Dolcetto have a pool?
Yes, 710 N Via Dolcetto has a pool.
Does 710 N Via Dolcetto have accessible units?
No, 710 N Via Dolcetto does not have accessible units.
Does 710 N Via Dolcetto have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 N Via Dolcetto does not have units with dishwashers.
