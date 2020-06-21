428 W. Park St

Amenities

Super Cute REHAB! - Adorable remodeled two-bedroom home.



This property has just about completed a rehab. This remodel includes interior & exterior paint, new flooring and baseboards, custom tiled kitchen backsplash, newly renovated bathroom with new custom tiled shower, new toilet and vanity; new doors, new mini-split heating and air conditioning system, new laundry hookups (YES! this place has indoor laundry!!!!), and much more!



When you enter the property, you enter into a nice size family/main living space that splits into two areas: the first is the kitchen and pass-through to the bathroom and laundry room. The kitchen is alley-style with blue shaker cabinets and white appliances. The home comes equipped with a stove and a microwave w/ vent. Beyond the kitchen is a nice laundry room that gives you access to the backyard and the newly renovated bathroom. The bathroom features a custom tiled shower that looks amazing, a new toilet, and a single sink vanity.



The master bedroom is a great size coming in at 15' long by 9.5' wide. The master bedroom also has a great walk-in closet! The second bedroom is smaller but will make a great guest, child, and/or office space. This room comes with a new wardrobe.



Outback is a fantastic fully-fenced yard!



Please note: pets MAY be accepted. Pet size, breed, and quantity restrictions apply. $250 pet deposit per pet required.



Please note: this home requires street parking. No parking on-site.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS



• 3x Monthly Rent in Income (Gross; debt to income not to exceed 45%)

• 640+ Credit Score

• Combined Collections Under $1,000; not to exceed 4 collections/charge offs or 1 utility collection

• No Check Cashing/Payday Loan/Short Term Loan Collections

• No Evictions

• No Foreclosure within past 2 years

• No Bankruptcies within past 2 years (bankruptcies must be discharged)

• No Tax or Government Liens

• No Home-Based Businesses that have clients who come to the property *except licensed home-care/daycare

• No co-signers

• Renter’s insurance required



