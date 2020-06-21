All apartments in Ontario
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

428 W. Park St

428 West Park Street · (951) 328-9090
Location

428 West Park Street, Ontario, CA 91762

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 428 W. Park St · Avail. now

$1,745

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Amenities

Super Cute REHAB! - Adorable remodeled two-bedroom home.

This property has just about completed a rehab. This remodel includes interior & exterior paint, new flooring and baseboards, custom tiled kitchen backsplash, newly renovated bathroom with new custom tiled shower, new toilet and vanity; new doors, new mini-split heating and air conditioning system, new laundry hookups (YES! this place has indoor laundry!!!!), and much more!

When you enter the property, you enter into a nice size family/main living space that splits into two areas: the first is the kitchen and pass-through to the bathroom and laundry room. The kitchen is alley-style with blue shaker cabinets and white appliances. The home comes equipped with a stove and a microwave w/ vent. Beyond the kitchen is a nice laundry room that gives you access to the backyard and the newly renovated bathroom. The bathroom features a custom tiled shower that looks amazing, a new toilet, and a single sink vanity.

The master bedroom is a great size coming in at 15' long by 9.5' wide. The master bedroom also has a great walk-in closet! The second bedroom is smaller but will make a great guest, child, and/or office space. This room comes with a new wardrobe.

Outback is a fantastic fully-fenced yard!

Please note: pets MAY be accepted. Pet size, breed, and quantity restrictions apply. $250 pet deposit per pet required.

Please note: this home requires street parking. No parking on-site.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

• 3x Monthly Rent in Income (Gross; debt to income not to exceed 45%)
• 640+ Credit Score
• Combined Collections Under $1,000; not to exceed 4 collections/charge offs or 1 utility collection
• No Check Cashing/Payday Loan/Short Term Loan Collections
• No Evictions
• No Foreclosure within past 2 years
• No Bankruptcies within past 2 years (bankruptcies must be discharged)
• No Tax or Government Liens
• No Home-Based Businesses that have clients who come to the property *except licensed home-care/daycare
• No co-signers
• Renter’s insurance required

(RLNE5829106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 428 W. Park St have any available units?
428 W. Park St has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 W. Park St have?
Some of 428 W. Park St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 W. Park St currently offering any rent specials?
428 W. Park St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 W. Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 W. Park St is pet friendly.
Does 428 W. Park St offer parking?
No, 428 W. Park St does not offer parking.
Does 428 W. Park St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 W. Park St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 W. Park St have a pool?
No, 428 W. Park St does not have a pool.
Does 428 W. Park St have accessible units?
No, 428 W. Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 428 W. Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 W. Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
