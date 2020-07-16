3029 E. Via Corvina

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters stainless steel pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool hot tub media room

Newer house in a nice new gated community by the beautiful Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.Large and bright great room with a glass wall is open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Granite counter top, large island, plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Master suite has a large closet and a beautiful bathroom. 3 more bedrooms, second bathroom with dual sinks, laundry room upstairs. Cabinets and counters at upstairs hallways. This house has many energy efficient features including solar panel which will save you hundreds in electric bill. This community offers many amenities including club house, pool and spa, private park and playground. It is located minutes from Ontario Airport, Metrolink stations and access to freeway 10, 15 and 210. Ontario Mills outlet, shops, restaurants, theaters and other entertainments are also within minutes.