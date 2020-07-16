All apartments in Ontario
3029 E. Via Corvina
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

3029 E. Via Corvina

3029 E via Corvina · (909) 632-8650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3029 E via Corvina, Ontario, CA 91764

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,980

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2777 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
Newer house in a nice new gated community by the beautiful Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.Large and bright great room with a glass wall is open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Granite counter top, large island, plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Master suite has a large closet and a beautiful bathroom. 3 more bedrooms, second bathroom with dual sinks, laundry room upstairs. Cabinets and counters at upstairs hallways. This house has many energy efficient features including solar panel which will save you hundreds in electric bill. This community offers many amenities including club house, pool and spa, private park and playground. It is located minutes from Ontario Airport, Metrolink stations and access to freeway 10, 15 and 210. Ontario Mills outlet, shops, restaurants, theaters and other entertainments are also within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 E. Via Corvina have any available units?
3029 E. Via Corvina has a unit available for $2,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 E. Via Corvina have?
Some of 3029 E. Via Corvina's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 E. Via Corvina currently offering any rent specials?
3029 E. Via Corvina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 E. Via Corvina pet-friendly?
No, 3029 E. Via Corvina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ontario.
Does 3029 E. Via Corvina offer parking?
No, 3029 E. Via Corvina does not offer parking.
Does 3029 E. Via Corvina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 E. Via Corvina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 E. Via Corvina have a pool?
Yes, 3029 E. Via Corvina has a pool.
Does 3029 E. Via Corvina have accessible units?
No, 3029 E. Via Corvina does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 E. Via Corvina have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 E. Via Corvina does not have units with dishwashers.
