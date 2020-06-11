All apartments in Ontario
106 West 6th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

106 West 6th Street

106 West 6th Street · (909) 296-5558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 West 6th Street, Ontario, CA 91762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 West 6th Street · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM

This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into. It is located in the historic residential part of Ontario, California with easy access to the 10 freeway, Metro train station and the Ontario Airport. The home has an eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, study and laundry facilities that is fully stocked with all that you will need to stay 1 month, 3 months, or an entire year. Spacious backyard including a pool and spa as well as a covered patio. The gardener and pool services are included throughout your stay with us.

This 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath 2000 sq. ft. home features:
* 2-Car Garage
* Dining room
* Spacious Family Room
* Laundry facilities
* Kitchen with lots of storage
* Extra storage placed throught the home
* Very clean interior with fresh neutral paint
* Lovely backyard with enclosed pool and spa
* Large covered patio with patio furniture and BBQ perfect for entertaining
* Central A/C
* Easy access to the 10 freeway, Metro train station and the Ontario Airport
* Located near many shopping centers as well as malls including the Montclair Plaza and Ontario Mills

No Smoking allowed in this property or in common areas
No Pets Allowed

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
HOTT Homes Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Alan Beacham (DRE Lic #02068284)
Email: hotthomespm@gmail.com
Phone: 909-296-5558 (email for quick response if still available)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 West 6th Street have any available units?
106 West 6th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 West 6th Street have?
Some of 106 West 6th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 West 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 West 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 West 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 West 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ontario.
Does 106 West 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 106 West 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 106 West 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 West 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 West 6th Street have a pool?
Yes, 106 West 6th Street has a pool.
Does 106 West 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 106 West 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 West 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 West 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Tuscany Village
1701 E D St
Ontario, CA 91764
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr
Ontario, CA 91761
Estancia Apartments
1720 E D St
Ontario, CA 91764
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St
Ontario, CA 91761
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave
Ontario, CA 91761
Vistara
3410 E 4th St
Ontario, CA 91764
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr
Ontario, CA 91764
Terracina
3303 S Archibald Ave
Ontario, CA 91761

