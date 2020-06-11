106 West 6th Street

Amenities

FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM



This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into. It is located in the historic residential part of Ontario, California with easy access to the 10 freeway, Metro train station and the Ontario Airport. The home has an eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, study and laundry facilities that is fully stocked with all that you will need to stay 1 month, 3 months, or an entire year. Spacious backyard including a pool and spa as well as a covered patio. The gardener and pool services are included throughout your stay with us.



This 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath 2000 sq. ft. home features:

* 2-Car Garage

* Dining room

* Spacious Family Room

* Laundry facilities

* Kitchen with lots of storage

* Extra storage placed throught the home

* Very clean interior with fresh neutral paint

* Lovely backyard with enclosed pool and spa

* Large covered patio with patio furniture and BBQ perfect for entertaining

* Central A/C

* Easy access to the 10 freeway, Metro train station and the Ontario Airport

* Located near many shopping centers as well as malls including the Montclair Plaza and Ontario Mills



No Smoking allowed in this property or in common areas

No Pets Allowed



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

HOTT Homes Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)

Agent: Alan Beacham (DRE Lic #02068284)

Email: hotthomespm@gmail.com

Phone: 909-296-5558 (email for quick response if still available)



