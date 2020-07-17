All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like Euclid Apartments LLC..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
Euclid Apartments LLC.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

Euclid Apartments LLC.

380 Euclid Ave · (510) 747-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Adams Point
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

380 Euclid Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 04 · Avail. now

$1,745

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
1br Unit#04 @ 380 Euclid Ave. - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods. There is an abundance restaurant options, booming historic buildings, and vibrant art pieces that provide the backdrop to this neighborhood’s diverse populous. This district encapsulates some of the best offerings of Oakland’s nightlife with theaters, movies, nightclubs, and bars all within a short walking distance.

Just north of Lake Merritt, this building is nestled away in a quiet location, but still an easy commute to downtown Oakland or neighboring areas. Close to the highway, providing convenient access, you are close to shopping, restaurants, and nightlife and easy access to BART and freeways offers a ton of commuting options. Public transportation is widely available through common BART stops and bicyclists will be pleased with easy road access.

(RLNE5875385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Euclid Apartments LLC. have any available units?
Euclid Apartments LLC. has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does Euclid Apartments LLC. have?
Some of Euclid Apartments LLC.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Euclid Apartments LLC. currently offering any rent specials?
Euclid Apartments LLC. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Euclid Apartments LLC. pet-friendly?
Yes, Euclid Apartments LLC. is pet friendly.
Does Euclid Apartments LLC. offer parking?
No, Euclid Apartments LLC. does not offer parking.
Does Euclid Apartments LLC. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Euclid Apartments LLC. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Euclid Apartments LLC. have a pool?
No, Euclid Apartments LLC. does not have a pool.
Does Euclid Apartments LLC. have accessible units?
No, Euclid Apartments LLC. does not have accessible units.
Does Euclid Apartments LLC. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Euclid Apartments LLC. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Euclid Apartments LLC.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Rose on Bond
1638 47th Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601
Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue
Oakland, CA 94621
Rasa
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Claremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerritt
Adams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity