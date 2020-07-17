Euclid Apartments LLC.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access media room

1br Unit#04 @ 380 Euclid Ave. - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods. There is an abundance restaurant options, booming historic buildings, and vibrant art pieces that provide the backdrop to this neighborhood’s diverse populous. This district encapsulates some of the best offerings of Oakland’s nightlife with theaters, movies, nightclubs, and bars all within a short walking distance.



Just north of Lake Merritt, this building is nestled away in a quiet location, but still an easy commute to downtown Oakland or neighboring areas. Close to the highway, providing convenient access, you are close to shopping, restaurants, and nightlife and easy access to BART and freeways offers a ton of commuting options. Public transportation is widely available through common BART stops and bicyclists will be pleased with easy road access.



