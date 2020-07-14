All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 920 Myrtle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
920 Myrtle Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

920 Myrtle Street

920 Myrtle St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

920 Myrtle St, Oakland, CA 94607
Acorn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Offering brand new construction: 1 bedroom apartment with 10 foot ceilings for rent. Zillow Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 95/100. This is a Biker's Paradise and a Walker's Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.

Located in a residential complex of newer homes. The neighbors are a tight knit community who look out for each other in this quiet and friendly neighborhood. Close to all major freeways, a short distance from BART and minutes away from Jack London Square, Downtown Oakland, The Ferry Terminal and Chinatown. One BART stop away from Downton San Francisco.

Features and Facts:
Brand New Construction
Tankless Water Heater - Energy efficient, on demand / never ending hot water supply
Mini Split for AC / Heating - Air Conditioning and Heating! Brand new system.
In unit washer / dryer - Brand new full size LG systems
Woven Bamboo floors - Floating floor that is easier to walk on.
Granite counters and peninsula island
Large Pantry and tons of cabinet storage(All brand new)
Spice rack and garbage built into cabinets(Brand new)
Rain shower - Amazing Shower!
Wall Hung Toilet - creates more space in the bathroom.
Lots of closet space.
Full size brand new stainless steel appliances including: Whirlpool Oven, Whirlpool Refrigerator, Whirlpool Dishwasher, Range, Garbage Disposal, LG Washer + Dryer. Appliances are all gas.
Backyard access - Pets welcome!
BBQ, parking negotiable
Landscaped back yard with turf
Attic storage

Decent Credit Score
Proof on Employment

Virtual Walk Through:
https://youtu.be/xNWjYYYPCx8

Please use this link to schedule an in person tour:
https://calendly.com/levingman/920-myrtle-apartment-rental-tour?month=2020-07&date=2020-07-11

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Myrtle Street have any available units?
920 Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Myrtle Street have?
Some of 920 Myrtle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
920 Myrtle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Myrtle Street is pet friendly.
Does 920 Myrtle Street offer parking?
Yes, 920 Myrtle Street offers parking.
Does 920 Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Myrtle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Myrtle Street have a pool?
Yes, 920 Myrtle Street has a pool.
Does 920 Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 920 Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Myrtle Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
472 Jean Street
472 Jean Street
Oakland, CA 94610
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St
Oakland, CA 94608
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
777 Broadway
777 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street
Oakland, CA 94601
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street
Oakland, CA 94611
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Claremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerritt
Adams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law