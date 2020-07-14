920 Myrtle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill new construction

Offering brand new construction: 1 bedroom apartment with 10 foot ceilings for rent. Zillow Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 95/100. This is a Biker's Paradise and a Walker's Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.



Located in a residential complex of newer homes. The neighbors are a tight knit community who look out for each other in this quiet and friendly neighborhood. Close to all major freeways, a short distance from BART and minutes away from Jack London Square, Downtown Oakland, The Ferry Terminal and Chinatown. One BART stop away from Downton San Francisco.



Features and Facts:

Brand New Construction

Tankless Water Heater - Energy efficient, on demand / never ending hot water supply

Mini Split for AC / Heating - Air Conditioning and Heating! Brand new system.

In unit washer / dryer - Brand new full size LG systems

Woven Bamboo floors - Floating floor that is easier to walk on.

Granite counters and peninsula island

Large Pantry and tons of cabinet storage(All brand new)

Spice rack and garbage built into cabinets(Brand new)

Rain shower - Amazing Shower!

Wall Hung Toilet - creates more space in the bathroom.

Lots of closet space.

Full size brand new stainless steel appliances including: Whirlpool Oven, Whirlpool Refrigerator, Whirlpool Dishwasher, Range, Garbage Disposal, LG Washer + Dryer. Appliances are all gas.

Backyard access - Pets welcome!

BBQ, parking negotiable

Landscaped back yard with turf

Attic storage



Decent Credit Score

Proof on Employment



Virtual Walk Through:

https://youtu.be/xNWjYYYPCx8



Please use this link to schedule an in person tour:

https://calendly.com/levingman/920-myrtle-apartment-rental-tour?month=2020-07&date=2020-07-11