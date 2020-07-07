840 York St Apt 6

Amenities

Huge Studio Apartment in Oakland's Lakeshore Area, Available Now!



Location, location, location! Close to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Grand Lake Theater, Oakland-Grand Lake Farmers Market, Lake Merritt, local transit stops, parks, shopping, and much more.



Unit Features:

- Smart layout, upstairs studio apartment with foyer, closet and bathroom dividing main area from kitchen

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven, tiled countertops/backsplash, linoleum flooring, and small dining area

- Tile flooring in bathroom with bathtub/shower combo

- Carpeting in living area



Community Features:

- Smoke-free



Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- No pets are allowed

- Water/sewer/trash service is included



Click the virtual tour link to see this apartment now.



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



