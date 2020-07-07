All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

840 York St Apt 6

840 York St · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

840 York St, Oakland, CA 94610
Lakeshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment 6 · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

media room
some paid utils
bathtub
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Huge Studio Apartment in Oakland's Lakeshore Area, Available Now!

Location, location, location! Close to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Grand Lake Theater, Oakland-Grand Lake Farmers Market, Lake Merritt, local transit stops, parks, shopping, and much more.

Unit Features:
- Smart layout, upstairs studio apartment with foyer, closet and bathroom dividing main area from kitchen
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven, tiled countertops/backsplash, linoleum flooring, and small dining area
- Tile flooring in bathroom with bathtub/shower combo
- Carpeting in living area

Community Features:
- Smoke-free

Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- No pets are allowed
- Water/sewer/trash service is included

Click the virtual tour link to see this apartment now.

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 York St Apt 6 have any available units?
840 York St Apt 6 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 York St Apt 6 have?
Some of 840 York St Apt 6's amenities include media room, some paid utils, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 York St Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
840 York St Apt 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 York St Apt 6 pet-friendly?
No, 840 York St Apt 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 840 York St Apt 6 offer parking?
No, 840 York St Apt 6 does not offer parking.
Does 840 York St Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 York St Apt 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 York St Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 840 York St Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 840 York St Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 840 York St Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 840 York St Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 York St Apt 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
