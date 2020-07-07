840 York St Apt 6

Amenities
Huge Studio Apartment in Oakland's Lakeshore Area, Available Now!
Location, location, location! Close to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Grand Lake Theater, Oakland-Grand Lake Farmers Market, Lake Merritt, local transit stops, parks, shopping, and much more.
Unit Features:
- Smart layout, upstairs studio apartment with foyer, closet and bathroom dividing main area from kitchen
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven, tiled countertops/backsplash, linoleum flooring, and small dining area
- Tile flooring in bathroom with bathtub/shower combo
- Carpeting in living area
Community Features:
- Smoke-free
Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- No pets are allowed
- Water/sewer/trash service is included
