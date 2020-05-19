815 Santa Ray Ave

Amenities

Stunning 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath Home in the Oakland Hills Above Lake Merrit.



Fully remodeled home in one of Oakland's most desirable locations. Just a six-minute bike ride, or a mile away, from the Grand Lake Theatre and all of the shopping, restaurants, bars, outdoor life and more in the area.

Nearby schools include Oakland High School, Crocker Highlands Elementary School, Edna Brewer Middle School,



Unit Features:

- Two-story, 5 Bed/3 Bath single family home

- Kitchen includes beautiful dark cherry wood cabinetry, black countertops, stainless steel gas range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and dual-basin sink

- Air conditioner

- Hardwood flooring throughout

- Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom

- Jacuzzi-style bathtub in master bedroom

- Bathrooms include marbled granite countertops

- Fireplace

- Private balcony

- Washer + Dryer in home



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- All utilities are to be in Residents name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



