Oakland, CA
815 Santa Ray Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

815 Santa Ray Ave

815 Santa Ray Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

815 Santa Ray Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610
Crocker Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Stunning 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath Home in the Oakland Hills Above Lake Merrit.

Fully remodeled home in one of Oakland's most desirable locations. Just a six-minute bike ride, or a mile away, from the Grand Lake Theatre and all of the shopping, restaurants, bars, outdoor life and more in the area.
Nearby schools include Oakland High School, Crocker Highlands Elementary School, Edna Brewer Middle School,

Unit Features:
- Two-story, 5 Bed/3 Bath single family home
- Kitchen includes beautiful dark cherry wood cabinetry, black countertops, stainless steel gas range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and dual-basin sink
- Air conditioner
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom
- Jacuzzi-style bathtub in master bedroom
- Bathrooms include marbled granite countertops
- Fireplace
- Private balcony
- Washer + Dryer in home

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- All utilities are to be in Residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: kphu1698tm06adlb

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Santa Ray Ave have any available units?
815 Santa Ray Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 815 Santa Ray Ave have?
Some of 815 Santa Ray Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Santa Ray Ave currently offering any rent specials?
815 Santa Ray Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Santa Ray Ave pet-friendly?
No, 815 Santa Ray Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 815 Santa Ray Ave offer parking?
No, 815 Santa Ray Ave does not offer parking.
Does 815 Santa Ray Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 Santa Ray Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Santa Ray Ave have a pool?
No, 815 Santa Ray Ave does not have a pool.
Does 815 Santa Ray Ave have accessible units?
No, 815 Santa Ray Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Santa Ray Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Santa Ray Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Santa Ray Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 815 Santa Ray Ave has units with air conditioning.
