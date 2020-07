Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils

AVAILABLE NOW! This spacious brand new in law unit is waiting for a new tenant. The unit has never been lived in and offers spectacular views of the East Oakland city and shoreline, ample street parking*, and laundry room access. The large bedrooms have walk in closets and the kitchen comes with new appliances. Water, electricity and trash are included in the rent. Easy access to 580 Freeway and other major transit routes.



Due to COVID 19 concerns viewings will be limited to those that complete an application. Link to the application is provided below.



https://apply.link/3ef3OIP



*The unit does NOT provide any parking spaces. Street parking only.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7556-outlook-ave-oakland-ca-94605-usa/a2deba34-e2f6-440f-838e-5323d22e78de



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5873779)