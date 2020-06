Amenities

granite counters new construction parking stainless steel internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

Pyramid Housing - Property Id: 289714



Pyramid Housing is a two level rental building consisting of 13 units of new construction apartments with commercial space on the first level.



The unit mix is as follows:

11 One bedroom units

2 Two bedroom units



Apartment Amenities:

- Granite countertops

- Stainless steel frost free refrigerators

- Stainless steel ranges

- Stainless steel range hoods

- Stainless steel sinks

- Window coverings

- Plank style vinyl flooring in kitchens

- Carpeted bedrooms

- Internet access from each apartment

- TV and Phone outlets

- One parking space per unit



Controlled Access

- Building access controlled by camera access from each unit

- Hallways and stairwells under camera surveillance

- Public transportation

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289714

Property Id 289714



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5815187)