655 12th Street #109 Available 07/01/20 Chic Urban Living at Landmark Place - Downtown Oakland One Bedroom Coming Soon! - We are proud to offer for lease a one-plus bedroom, two full bathroom residence at the Landmark Place, a chic mid-rise condominium complex built in 2003 with modern aesthetic and essential characteristics that create a home within a city center. This first-floor unit is approximately 1,037 square feet and has private direct access to the unit's entry. The well-appointed kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances opens to the living and dining areas; counter seating is an option for additional convenience. Polished concrete floors flow through the first floor of this exquisite space. High ceilings in the kitchen into the living area keep the environment bright and airy. A comfy bonus room can be easily converted to an entertainment room or guest bedroom. A full bathroom is located on the first floor for utility and convenience. A flight of stairs to the loft bedroom area is large enough for a cozy office space and spacious master bathroom. A convenient laundry closet completes the loft. A semi-private patio is included by the front door entrance to the apartment. The common area is equipped with a large open courtyard and direct access to the elevator and stairwell to the basement garage. Landmark is conveniently located within easy walking distance to the Federal, State and Local government buildings and most downtown private offices.



Additional features include:

* Sprinkler System

* Large Windows

* Secure Access Points

* Designated Parking

* Exceptional 97 Walking Score: https://www.walkscore.com/score/townhouse-condo-for-rent-in-oakland-ca-oakland

* Images are of a Similar Unit

* Located 2 blocks from BART, Public Transportation and multiple community car share locations; easy freeway access to San Francisco and the Greater Bay Area.

* Easy walking to many major banks and Zagat Rated Restaurants in the Downtown and Uptown locales. First Friday Events, Old Oakland Farmer’s Market

* Convenient to Chinatown, Old Oakland, Jack London with many established and new bars and restaurants to select!



http://business.oaklandchamber.com/events

http://www2.oaklandnet.com

http://visitoakland.org/index.cfm

https://www.citycarshare.org/cars-locations/locations/

http://www.meetdowntownoak.com/shuttle.php

http://swansmarket.com/



Welcome Home!



Lease Terms:

Minimum 1 Year

Renter's Insurance Required

This is a Non Smoking Property

Dog Negotiable



CONTACT:

Marty Chan DRE# 01400871

or Bonita Chinn

Phone: 510-584-9078

Email: rentals@discoinvest.com

Web: www.discoinvest.com

DRE#01911108



