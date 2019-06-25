All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 655 12th Street #109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
655 12th Street #109
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

655 12th Street #109

655 East 12th Street · (510) 584-9078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

655 East 12th Street, Oakland, CA 94606
East Peralta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 655 12th Street #109 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
655 12th Street #109 Available 07/01/20 Chic Urban Living at Landmark Place - Downtown Oakland One Bedroom Coming Soon! - We are proud to offer for lease a one-plus bedroom, two full bathroom residence at the Landmark Place, a chic mid-rise condominium complex built in 2003 with modern aesthetic and essential characteristics that create a home within a city center. This first-floor unit is approximately 1,037 square feet and has private direct access to the unit's entry. The well-appointed kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances opens to the living and dining areas; counter seating is an option for additional convenience. Polished concrete floors flow through the first floor of this exquisite space. High ceilings in the kitchen into the living area keep the environment bright and airy. A comfy bonus room can be easily converted to an entertainment room or guest bedroom. A full bathroom is located on the first floor for utility and convenience. A flight of stairs to the loft bedroom area is large enough for a cozy office space and spacious master bathroom. A convenient laundry closet completes the loft. A semi-private patio is included by the front door entrance to the apartment. The common area is equipped with a large open courtyard and direct access to the elevator and stairwell to the basement garage. Landmark is conveniently located within easy walking distance to the Federal, State and Local government buildings and most downtown private offices.

Additional features include:
* Sprinkler System
* Large Windows
* Secure Access Points
* Designated Parking
* Exceptional 97 Walking Score: https://www.walkscore.com/score/townhouse-condo-for-rent-in-oakland-ca-oakland
* Images are of a Similar Unit
* Located 2 blocks from BART, Public Transportation and multiple community car share locations; easy freeway access to San Francisco and the Greater Bay Area.
* Easy walking to many major banks and Zagat Rated Restaurants in the Downtown and Uptown locales. First Friday Events, Old Oakland Farmer’s Market
* Convenient to Chinatown, Old Oakland, Jack London with many established and new bars and restaurants to select!

http://business.oaklandchamber.com/events
http://www2.oaklandnet.com
http://visitoakland.org/index.cfm
https://www.citycarshare.org/cars-locations/locations/
http://www.meetdowntownoak.com/shuttle.php
http://swansmarket.com/

Welcome Home!

Lease Terms:
Minimum 1 Year
Renter's Insurance Required
This is a Non Smoking Property
Dog Negotiable

CONTACT:
Marty Chan DRE# 01400871
or Bonita Chinn
Phone: 510-584-9078
Email: rentals@discoinvest.com
Web: www.discoinvest.com
DRE#01911108

(RLNE4222312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 12th Street #109 have any available units?
655 12th Street #109 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 655 12th Street #109 have?
Some of 655 12th Street #109's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 12th Street #109 currently offering any rent specials?
655 12th Street #109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 12th Street #109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 12th Street #109 is pet friendly.
Does 655 12th Street #109 offer parking?
Yes, 655 12th Street #109 does offer parking.
Does 655 12th Street #109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 12th Street #109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 12th Street #109 have a pool?
No, 655 12th Street #109 does not have a pool.
Does 655 12th Street #109 have accessible units?
No, 655 12th Street #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 655 12th Street #109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 12th Street #109 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 655 12th Street #109 have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 12th Street #109 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 655 12th Street #109?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St
Oakland, CA 94612
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St
Oakland, CA 94608
The Moran
570 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity