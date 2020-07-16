All apartments in Oakland
4409 Reinhardt Dr Back

4409 Reinhardt Drive · (510) 459-9394
Location

4409 Reinhardt Drive, Oakland, CA 94619
Redwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit Back · Avail. Aug 1

$1,710

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Back Available 08/01/20 Cottage (Studio) - Property Id: 113740

AVAILABLE On August 1st- By Appointment only!

Sweet, spacious and bright Studio Cottage in Redwood-height, Oakland hills ,by highway 13, one bath. Back unit in a two-unit property. Newly remodeled kitchen with Granite countertops, and bathroom . Two hall closets, one is a walking closet.

We are seeking a reliable, quite , and clean individual that meets the income, credit score, and good tenant history
as listed below:

Lease Information
$1,710 monthly lease (annual term)
Deposit $1800
Garbage, water and sewer paid. Tenant pays 1/4 of house PG&E.
Renter(s) must have solid AND verifiable gross income that is 2.5 times the rent ).
Minimum FICO credit score of 700.
Verification of employment and rental history will be reviewed. No prior evictions or Unlawful Detainers accepted
Credit background check is $40 per adult and is non-refundable!

* Sorry, absolutely NO SMOKERS and One small Pet ( Cat or Dog) will be allowed with additional deposit and rental fee.

Please contact Alex
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113740
Property Id 113740

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5884090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back have any available units?
4409 Reinhardt Dr Back has a unit available for $1,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back have?
Some of 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Reinhardt Dr Back is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back is pet friendly.
Does 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back offer parking?
No, 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back does not offer parking.
Does 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back have a pool?
No, 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back have accessible units?
No, 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Reinhardt Dr Back does not have units with dishwashers.
