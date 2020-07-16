4409 Reinhardt Dr Back

Amenities

Unit Back Available 08/01/20 Cottage (Studio) - Property Id: 113740



AVAILABLE On August 1st- By Appointment only!



Sweet, spacious and bright Studio Cottage in Redwood-height, Oakland hills ,by highway 13, one bath. Back unit in a two-unit property. Newly remodeled kitchen with Granite countertops, and bathroom . Two hall closets, one is a walking closet.



We are seeking a reliable, quite , and clean individual that meets the income, credit score, and good tenant history

as listed below:



Lease Information

$1,710 monthly lease (annual term)

Deposit $1800

Garbage, water and sewer paid. Tenant pays 1/4 of house PG&E.

Renter(s) must have solid AND verifiable gross income that is 2.5 times the rent ).

Minimum FICO credit score of 700.

Verification of employment and rental history will be reviewed. No prior evictions or Unlawful Detainers accepted

Credit background check is $40 per adult and is non-refundable!



* Sorry, absolutely NO SMOKERS and One small Pet ( Cat or Dog) will be allowed with additional deposit and rental fee.



