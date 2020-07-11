3524 foothill blvd 16

Amenities
studio in fruitvale ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 148121
Cute sunny studio
* full kitchen and bath
*Two closets, one is walk-in w/ built in dresser. other is linen, coat closet
* All utilities included (electric, gas, water, sewer, trash
* On site management
* Commercial laundry downstairs open 7 days a week
*Security system inside and at perimeter
*Street parking only
*Studio is ideal for one person
*Deposit $1,450.00
*One year lease
*Ten minute walk from Fruitvale Bart
*AC transit stops for rt 40 and 54 within block
*Walgreens and small local markets and Pena Bakery right down the street
*Small pets considered w/ additional ($150.00) deposit
No Pets Allowed
