3524 foothill blvd 16

studio in fruitvale ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 148121



Cute sunny studio

* full kitchen and bath

*Two closets, one is walk-in w/ built in dresser. other is linen, coat closet

* All utilities included (electric, gas, water, sewer, trash

* On site management

* Commercial laundry downstairs open 7 days a week

*Security system inside and at perimeter

*Street parking only

*Studio is ideal for one person

*Deposit $1,450.00

*One year lease

*Ten minute walk from Fruitvale Bart

*AC transit stops for rt 40 and 54 within block

*Walgreens and small local markets and Pena Bakery right down the street

*Small pets considered w/ additional ($150.00) deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3524-foothill-blvd-oakland-ca-unit-16/148121

