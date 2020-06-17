All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302

322 Hanover Ave · (925) 420-9094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Cleveland Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

322 Hanover Ave, Oakland, CA 94606
Cleveland Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
lobby
Beautiful Lake Merrit Condo - **In accordance with county Covid-19 shelter orders, we are able to show the property in person, by appointment only, to not more than 2 persons per appointment**

Great location! 3rd floor unit with views of Lake Merritt. Spacious bedrooms both with view of the lake, large kitchen with plenty of counter space, large living room with fireplace that opens to balcony. Master bedroom has two large closets. Kitchen w/tile counters, stainless appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout most of unit, carpet in master bedroom. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Elevators, lobby, gated parking area. Non-smoking property, NO Pets. Managed by Action 1 Property Management, Shown by appointment only. Request or book an appointment here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/322-hanover-avenue

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5590991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 have any available units?
322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 have?
Some of 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 pet-friendly?
No, 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 does offer parking.
Does 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue
Oakland, CA 94621
The Uptown
500 William St
Oakland, CA 94612
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94612
Amelia
411 29th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street
Oakland, CA 94610
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way
Oakland, CA 94609
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity