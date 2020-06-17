322 Hanover Avenue Unit 302

Amenities

Beautiful Lake Merrit Condo - **In accordance with county Covid-19 shelter orders, we are able to show the property in person, by appointment only, to not more than 2 persons per appointment**



Great location! 3rd floor unit with views of Lake Merritt. Spacious bedrooms both with view of the lake, large kitchen with plenty of counter space, large living room with fireplace that opens to balcony. Master bedroom has two large closets. Kitchen w/tile counters, stainless appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout most of unit, carpet in master bedroom. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Elevators, lobby, gated parking area. Non-smoking property, NO Pets. Managed by Action 1 Property Management, Shown by appointment only. Request or book an appointment here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/322-hanover-avenue



No Pets Allowed



