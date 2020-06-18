All apartments in Oakland
2923 Viola Street - 1
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:44 AM

2923 Viola Street - 1

2923 Viola Street · (510) 244-1289
Location

2923 Viola Street, Oakland, CA 94619
Allendale

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Lovely and fully furnished 3 bedroom , 1.5 bathroom downstairs unit. Nicely furnished and decorated interior including spacious living room, full kitchen, and full size washer & dryer. Two bedrooms furnished with queen size beds and one furnished with full size bed.

Spend quiet time enjoying the shared patio or seclude yourself in the open private backyard. Two parking spaces are included.
Call the desirable and conveniently located Laurel District home. In close proximity to schools, grocery stores, banks, Planet Fitness, neighborhood restaurants and several fast food chain restaurants. Easy access to BART, AC Transit, and 580 & 13 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Viola Street - 1 have any available units?
2923 Viola Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 2923 Viola Street - 1 have?
Some of 2923 Viola Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Viola Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Viola Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Viola Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2923 Viola Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 2923 Viola Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2923 Viola Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2923 Viola Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2923 Viola Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Viola Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2923 Viola Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Viola Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2923 Viola Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Viola Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 Viola Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2923 Viola Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2923 Viola Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
