2923 Viola Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking gym air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking

Lovely and fully furnished 3 bedroom , 1.5 bathroom downstairs unit. Nicely furnished and decorated interior including spacious living room, full kitchen, and full size washer & dryer. Two bedrooms furnished with queen size beds and one furnished with full size bed.



Spend quiet time enjoying the shared patio or seclude yourself in the open private backyard. Two parking spaces are included.

Call the desirable and conveniently located Laurel District home. In close proximity to schools, grocery stores, banks, Planet Fitness, neighborhood restaurants and several fast food chain restaurants. Easy access to BART, AC Transit, and 580 & 13 freeways.