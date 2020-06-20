Amenities

Charming two Bedrooms/One Bath Apartment in Reservoir Hills.



2810 Garden St Apt D is close to William D. Wood Park, Oakland Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation, Manzanita Community School, Lucky Three Seven, Salvation Army Headquarters, Hasta Muerte Coffee, Judy's Burger, Krispy Krunchy Chicken with easy access to McArthur Freeway.



Unit Features:

-2 bed/1 bath apartment



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Resident is responsible for all utilities.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2810-Garden-St-Apt-D-Oakland-CA-94601



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5802914)