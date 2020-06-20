All apartments in Oakland
2810 Garden St Apt D
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2810 Garden St Apt D

2810 Garden Street · No Longer Available
Location

2810 Garden Street, Oakland, CA 94601
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming two Bedrooms/One Bath Apartment in Reservoir Hills.

2810 Garden St Apt D is close to William D. Wood Park, Oakland Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation, Manzanita Community School, Lucky Three Seven, Salvation Army Headquarters, Hasta Muerte Coffee, Judy's Burger, Krispy Krunchy Chicken with easy access to McArthur Freeway.

Unit Features:
-2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Resident is responsible for all utilities.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2810-Garden-St-Apt-D-Oakland-CA-94601

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5802914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

